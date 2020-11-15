The process is still moving along, but it appears New York Sub Hub will be staying put for at least a while longer.
The acquisition process began back in February 2019, when the University of North Texas Board of Regents authorized the use of eminent domain on the property. About a year later, the university reached a deal for 906 Ave. C, including New York Sub Hub and Naranja Cafe, for $1.4 million. As part of that deal, UNT agreed to secure a lease for $1 with the sandwich shop.
So where do things stand now? The acquisition process joined the ever-growing list of workings to be slowed down as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sub Hub’s second-generation owner, Hunter Christiansen, said that right now the shop has a lease until the end of April 2021, and that he’s still working on the next steps for the business.
“There’s nothing in stone yet,” Christiansen said.
Christiansen said updates on Sub Hub’s future could be on the way soon.