'I’m not interested in being average': How Grant McCasland's work ethic took him from undersized player to UNT's winning coach

A basketball coach who led the University of North Texas to its first-ever NCAA tournament win and transformed a struggling program into back-to-back Conference USA champions, Grant McCasland was once an undersized, scrappy basketball player who in 1995 was a walk-on at Baylor University and was cut from the team.
Or so he thought.
It was a crushing experience for the All-District Honorable Mention guard from Irving High School who was suddenly forced to grapple with life beyond basketball.
Two weeks after being cut from the Baylor Bears, though, new hope appeared. McCasland returned to his dormitory and received a phone message from the team. He called back and was given a simple instruction: “You need to come up to the office tonight.”
Upon arriving, McCasland was greeted by assistant coaches Billy Gillispie and Brad Autry, who said he could join the team after all. But they made it clear: His role would not be a glamorous one.
“It was coach Gillispie who did a majority of the talking,” McCasland recalls. “He said, ‘There is no expectation people would know you’re on this team. You’re not getting a game jersey; your only job is to come and do whatever we ask you in practice, whether it’s play defense for three hours or sweep up the floor.’
“When I left, I didn’t know if I was even on the team.”
Far from a storybook start, McCasland found his only job during practice was defending Damond Mannon, the Bears’ starting point guard. A relentless work ethic slowly elevated the freshman who jokes he was the smallest player in Baylor program history: 5-foot-9, 135 pounds.
By his 1998-99 senior season, McCasland had earned consistent playing time at 12.3 minutes per game. He credits a willingness to make gritty, seemingly small plays as being crucial to playing ahead of more talented teammates.
“It was just because I was willing to do things guys that were talented thought was beneath them,” he says. “Take charges, box out every time or talk on defense every time — just those things that actually impact winning in a small way but proved I cared about the end result, not just my individual stats.”
More than two decades later, McCasland, 45, employs a coaching style that is still defined by those lessons. He prioritizes the little details on the court, whether it’s working over a screen, all five players boxing out or being in position to take a charge.
But this investment in his team is not confined to the 94 feet of hardwood. It also impacts his players’ lives.
“[McCasland] wants the team to come together, stick together, be brothers on and off the floor and just preaches being together,” says senior forward Jahmiah Simmons. “I’ve noticed a difference; it always brings us together, and that carries over onto the court.”
‘A greater purpose’
Basketball wasn’t always McCasland’s game. In the seventh grade, he was the starting quarterback for his junior high football team in Cypress. But a simple call changed things. Just a sweep play where the ball is tossed to the running back. McCasland received the snap and turned to his right — only there was no running back, so he turned to run and was tackled by a defensive lineman. Hard.
He felt a pop in his knee and knew something was wrong. He tried to walk to the sideline but couldn’t. He needed to be carried off the field. He remained on the sideline for the rest of the game, supporting his team.
“[I had] never been hurt like that before, always been on the best teams, played in championships, always been one of the best players,” McCasland says. “I just remember thinking on the side, ‘What does this mean? I can’t imagine not being able to play.’”
With basketball season approaching, his favorite sport, he wondered whether the injury would keep him from playing.
The next day, his family doctor gave him the news: Because he was still growing, knee surgery would be postponed. He likely wouldn’t be able to play sports until his junior or senior year of high school. For a kid whose life revolved around sports, the news was devastating. But his father was there, and he urged to find hope in a few verses of Scripture:
“Humble yourselves, therefore, under God’s mighty hand, that he may lift you up in due time. Cast all your anxiety on him because he cares for you.”
Although knee surgery would eventually allow him to play, the verses would always remind him that there was a life beyond playing the game. “There has to be a greater reason why you do this … a greater purpose.”
He found that greater purpose when his time at Baylor ended after the 1998-99 season. The same Baylor coach who told McCasland no one would know he was even on the team later told him he could be a good coach.
“I wasn’t done being part of a team,” he recalls. “Even though I did love basketball, I finished my last season in college, and I was like, look, I want to coach not so we can just win games, but I can do life with people in a meaningful way.”
He landed his first college basketball job as the director of basketball operations at Texas Tech University, a school chosen so he could be closer to his future wife, Cece. The two had known each other since high school but became closer in college, attending each other’s sporting events. Cece played soccer for Texas Tech.
After two seasons in Lubbock and earning his master’s degree, McCasland felt he needed recruiting experience to become an on-the-floor coach. With his new bride, he accepted an unpaid role as an assistant coach at Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, Colorado.
“When you’re young and in love, it’s like, we don’t need any money, we don’t need any family, we don’t need anything,” Cece says. “It was a fun adventure for two years, learning what junior college was all about with him and his staff, driving 14-seat passenger vans in the snow in the middle of the night over mountain passes.”
To make ends meet, the couple worked as residence hall directors. It presented plenty of extra responsibilities beyond his coaching duties.
“It was a lot of late nights and a lot of early mornings doing things that didn’t have anything to do with basketball,” McCasland says. “I’m still close with some of the residence hall students at the time. It’s just neat because it reminds you that it is about relationships and making an impact.”
McCasland worked his way up the coaching ranks. He took his first head coaching job at Midland College in 2004, where the defensive-minded coach initially struggled with teaching the offensive side to players. He found his footing and learned the importance of setting the bar high after losing in the NJCAA Elite Eight in his first season. He was just happy to be at the tournament but realized he could have won the national title, which he did two years later.
From 2009 to 2011, he spent two seasons at Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls before returning to his alma mater, Baylor, as an assistant coach for five seasons under longtime head coach Scott Drew. McCasland’s first Division I head coaching gig came at Arkansas State during the 2016-17 season, where he worked alongside assistant coaches Ross Hodge and Jareem Dowling.
A bond of mutual respect was forged between the coaches, which brought the trio to UNT in 2017 and has kept them together, along with assistant Matt Braeuer, who joined the staff in 2018.
“It is about the people, and it starts with Grant at the top,” Hodge says. “He’s such a servant leader, and he’s so selfless how he runs this program and empowers people at every spot. You don’t necessarily feel like you work for him or you’re playing for him.”
In his early days at UNT, McCasland knew the challenge he and his staff faced as they took over a program coming off its third consecutive losing season. He knew establishing a championship culture early would be key to the program’s success.
It began in July 2017 as summer workouts were underway. He and his team were at the Ernie Kuehne Basketball Practice Facility, located in a relatively quiet area on Bonnie Brae Street across from Apogee Stadium.
The intensity was high as McCasland sought to instill in his players the teamwork it would take for them to be successful. An unsatisfactory ball screen coverage by then-freshman forward Zachary Simmons led to a teaching moment.
“I don’t want to win 15 games,” McCasland told the team. “Am I clear? I want to win a championship. You have to go over the top if we’re going to win a championship.
“I’m not interested in being average.”
This lofty goal has come to fruition over the past two seasons as McCasland has led UNT to back-to-back C-USA championships with the first a regular season title, as the 2020 C-USA tournament was canceled because of the pandemic. Simmons matured into one of the cornerstones for that success and was the only holdover from McCasland’s first team on last season’s squad, which secured the program’s first NCAA tournament win.
The team has seen its challenges this season having lost seven players, including three starters, from last season’s roster. Melding seven newcomers with some key returners to continue the program’s upward trajectory on the court is certainly no small ask.
McCasland’s philosophy of prioritizing a togetherness beyond the basketball court has fueled four straight winning seasons, several trophies and national recognition. But ultimately, it’s about much more than accolades.
“We put the emphasis on a way to do life,” McCasland says. “Spend a lot of time on loving people and trying to teach people how to love people well. That’s the reason why we do it, and the wins are the byproduct of all of that.”