Lower friction in fuel pumps, expanding wing designs and variable frequencies were just some of the improvements to drone technology University of North Texas scientists pitched this week.
Scientists on Monday were presenting their work to representatives from the Army Research Lab, which represents a significant source of funding for the university’s drone research, at UNT’s Discovery Park.
Among them was doctoral student Kelly Jacques, whose team studied ways to reduce friction, and therefore damage, in drone fuel pumps.
As it stands, fuel pumps pose a problem for tribologists — those who study friction — because they are among the mostly frequently damaged parts of drones caused by friction.
“Largely what my research focuses on is comparing what current fuel pumps are made out of to new materials like harder ceramics or dynamic coatings … and testing them to try and identify some materials that could be implemented in future drone fuel pumps to make them more reliable,” she explained.
The team had assembled a growing list of materials they’d tested, so the next steps are to focus research on the most promising materials in shapes closer to those found in fuel pumps outside of laboratory settings.
Andrey Voevodin, associate dean for research in UNT’s College of Engineering, said drones are trickier in part because of the situations they’re constantly put in.
Unlike a car where your RPMs will only occasionally need to rise, “drones are 100% all the time, and that puts a lot of wear on all these components,” he said.
Additionally, Jacques said you have to account for weather conditions in whatever country the drone might be in, as well as altitude and other factors that might affect friction conditions and produce more wear on parts.
More wear means more crashes and required maintenance — which reduces the strength of one’s fleet.
That’s of particular concern when it comes to military applications. The types of drones being worked on by UNT students were typically the smaller variety used for reconnaissance or small delivery missions, according to university officials present.
Other studies presented Monday included attempts to find better coatings in drone fuel systems to reduce friction, morphing wing design to improve efficiency in flight, collision avoidance systems, communication improvements and ways to reduce noise during flight.
Voevodin said noise reduction is an area with lots of interest in the military and other industries.
“Whether for the Army, of course, for obvious reasons,” he said, or simply because you don’t want a noisy, buzzing drone making deliveries.
He said roughly 10 faculty members, 25 graduate students and various other undergraduate students across several disciplines at UNT are working on some form of drone research these days.
He said interest across departments grew organically and has meant cross-disciplinary work.
Part of the explanation for that is that drone technology is in high demand. Much like other areas of research, there is no true finished product. UNT researchers develop proposals and might build prototypes but don’t go much further.
“The research, for one thing, is never finished — it is continual,” Voevodin said. “The target will change.”