GRAPEVINE — Visiting Meow Wolf’s new location in Grapevine is like slipping into a suburban house and then tripping into a dream, with a few University of North Texas graduates nudging you along the fantasy with their art.
Meow Wolf? What is that?
The franchise of immersive art experiences got its start in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Meow Wolf built its next Technicolor attractions in Las Vegas and Denver before adding the North Texas space not far from the Rainforest Cafe inside Grapevine Mills mall, and each location is the product of a creative team that leads a battalion of artists, lighting and sound designers in creating an art lover’s dream. For about $50 per person, visitors can search through the Grapevine attraction at their leisure.
Meow Wolf is meant to suck you in as a viewer and dismantle the typical art experience, where work is placed in a gallery under deliberate lighting and touching the art is a no-no.
But Meow Wolf turns that look-but-don’t-touch tradition on its head, employing scores of artists to build installations that you can grab, sit on, open and, in some cases, crawl through.
What’s Meow Wolf Grapevine like? The Real Unreal — that’s the title of the Grapevine installation — is like the opposite of an escape room. Instead of gathering clues that purchase your freedom from a timed, locked-in hour of brain teasing, The Real Unreal draws you in, and you gather clues about the Fuqua family.
It’s all fabulous and astonishing, really: You walk up to a two-story brick suburban house built inside the mall, with stars twinkling overhead, soft green grass, a huge tree near a tool shed and a small but fanciful garden. Your mission? To see if you can find the Fuqua family, who seem to be suddenly absent, possibly scrambling to find young Jared, who is reported missing, based on what you learn from a stack of flyers on the coffee table.
But once inside, you find portal after portal that indicates that two worlds — heck, maybe even two dimensions — have found an intersection in the home and heart of a young boy.
The biggest bonus on top of a gorgeous and engaging trip through ordinary life that has intersected with space? There aren’t any wrong answers about what has happened to the Fuquas.
How UNT left a mark on Meow Wolf
Like The House of Eternal Return, the Santa Fe experience that led to Meow Wolf’s franchise of wonder and awe, The Real Unreal is the product of more than 40 artists. A handful of them earned degrees at the UNT College of Visual Arts and Design.
Carmen Menza, an installation artist and the lone UNT grad of the Meow Wolf bunch who got her degree in jazz guitar in the College of Music, said joining the project has been a game-changer. She started her college studies with a two-year vocational degree that landed her a job at NBC as a graphic artist. She loved art even as a child, but as a young adult, she signed up for guitar lessons. Her teacher and now-husband, Mark Menza, urged her to study the guitar more seriously. That led her to UNT.
Her visual arts career happened after motherhood. She tapped into the graphic design she’d done in her television career and started with painting. She was trying to get her paintings out into the world and then discovered Aurora Dallas, an art and technology collective that produces a light and sound festival. That led to her present-day work: installations that blend reflective materials with light and her music compositions.
“I love doing any art that allows me to combine both my visual and my music, and coalesce them into one thing,” Carmen Menza said. “I think that the education at the jazz department really helped me. Jazz, it’s all improvisation. It’s not only studying your scales and learning the tunes and having a really good grounding on everything. But then you know the material so well that it frees you up to improvise, and I think that that’s what I also try to do with my visual art. Learn my materials, learn the fabrication processes, but then really get in there and experiment and play with things and improvise and be open to new possibilities.”
Menza created four large dioramas for Meow Wolf in Grapevine, otherworldly landscapes that bring light, materials and music together.
Brooke Chaney, a Dallas-based artist known best as MOM, graduated from the UNT College of Visual Arts and Design with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in 2012. Their concentration was in fibers. UNT gave Chaney the chance to experiment, which ultimately helped prepare them for a project like Meow Wolf.
“It turned me into a creative problem-solver and gave me the opportunity to gain experience with multiple mediums,” Chaney said. “From the curriculum and instructors to my peers and the artistic community, I was able to see and engage with a multitude of ideas, processes and more. This led me to having the confidence to continue learning and creating outside of my formal education.”
For Meow Wolf Grapevine, Chaney painted a 300-square-foot mural titled Wondering Forest that seems inspired by the deserts of the American Southwest, with its dunes and saguaro cacti. But Chaney’s mural, painted in confident pastels, suggests that something else is going on in this landscape. Familiar but exotic life forms join the expected cacti, dirt and rocks.
“This piece is inspired by forests that are above and below sea level, as you will see inspiration from Southwestern landscapes as well as sea life like: cacti, coral, agave, mountains and sea creatures,” Meow Wolf says. “This mural serves as a transitional space, guiding the visitor into a new world.”
Dan Lam, a sculptor who created a wall-size sculpture for Meow Wolf Grapevine titled Macro Dose, graduated from UNT in 2010 with a degree in painting and drawing. In graduate school, Lam said, “Things got very... textured.”
Her sculpture for Meow Wolf looks like thick drapes of matter melting in layers. The coloring looks light and candy-coated, an effect Lam says is achieved both in pigment and lighting. As you stand and look at the fantastical ooze, the sound of thick matter bubbling emerges.
“In my career, I’ve had a lot of people ask me about like the influence of psychedelics on my work,” Lam said. “And for a good amount of time there, I kind of didn’t shy away from it. If I was asked, I would address it. But you know, even when I was in school, it was still very taboo to talk about that kind of stuff. But now, you know, there’s kind of like psychedelic revival, and people are more open about it. This piece is very much related to that.”
Will Heron, the artist liaison for Meow Wolf, said a college degree isn’t required for the creative team. And the company does recruit artists who don’t have a formal education.
“We’re looking for that imagination in our artists, obviously,” Heron said. “But coming from a college art program does give you support and resources that help you in projects like these. The support from professors teaching you how to talk about your work, and the resources from things like critique groups. If you don’t have that experience, you might not have those resources coming into this. But obviously we’ve tapped into a team of artists who have that experience, either here in the Dallas area or elsewhere.”
