John Quintanilla describes himself as a kid in very ’80s terms.
“I was a huge math nerd as a kid,” said Quintanilla, who joined the faculty of the University of North Texas in 1996 and recently won a plum new role as the dean of the College of Science.
The College of Science is the second-largest college in the university and one of the colleges that drives the school’s innovation as a Carnegie Tier 1 Research Institution.
Currently, about 4,000 students are studying in the College of Science, preparing for careers in natural, physical, mathematical and medical sciences. Its students prepare through classroom instruction and work in cutting-edge research and scholarship.
Quintanilla is now at the helm of a college with the kinds of bona fides that have made state legislators sit up and take notice, even going so far as asking the 88th Legislature to create new funding resources for UNT and peer colleges in the state that are contributing to scientific research.
Faculty in the UNT college have collected top awards in their disciplines, are consistently named some of the world’s most cited researchers and are engaged in research that has earned millions in public grants. The College of Science might not have the longstanding shine of the Ivy League schools, but Mean Green science and math students — especially graduate students — have an opportunity to join projects that could change medicine, biology, ecology and more.
Quintanilla could have followed his education to strike gold in the corporate world — he earned a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in mathematics from Stanford University in the same four years and then got his doctorate at Princeton University. Uber-rich industry titan Peter Thiel was a classmate at Stanford.
But Quintanilla chose education.
His career began back in Maryland, where he was precocious child who stunned his grandmother when they played games with dice.
“She said I would add up the numbers before she could count to one, when I was 3 years old. She was counting dots. I was seeing patterns,” he said.
By the time he was in eighth grade, he had taken and mastered every high school math class offered, and was five grades ahead. By the time he graduated, he had taken college math classes. He’s a first-generation college student whose parents cheered him on but reached their limits in helping him with math homework when he was still a child. Quintanilla said he found a mentor in the late Julian Stanley, the founder of the Johns Hopkins University Center for Talented Youth and a board member of the Texas Academy of Mathematics and Science at UNT.
When he got a teaching position at UNT, Quintanilla said, he found his place.
He has been moving toward the administrative track for the last 15 years. His first appointment was as the co-director of Teach North Texas, a training program for aspiring secondary math and science teachers. There, he was in charge of a network of faculty working with future educators. Now he’s the supervisor of the program.
“The program has been a stunning success over the years, and that’s one of the things I’m most proud of that I’ve been able to accomplish here at UNT,” Quintanilla said. “I was also faculty adviser for the math department for 15 years. And so, I mean, you have to learn all the ins and outs of admissions and transfer policies, and getting to know folks from all over campus in order to be able to do advising correctly.
“It’s not just simply knowing my stuff in mathematics. It’s not just simply knowing how to communicate with the students that are across the desk from me and about how to guide him or her about the path that they want. But also knowing policies that support this, which policies can be bent, which policies can’t be bent.”
UNT officials were happy to have such a quality candidate in-house.
“Dr. Quintanilla has been deeply engaged in the College of Science and the UNT community for many years, and I am delighted to welcome him into this role,” Provost Michael McPherson said. “He is an experienced leader, professor and scholar whose innovative ideas and commitment to collaboration will take the College of Science — a college that is critical to UNT’s flourishing research enterprise — to inspiring new heights.”
Quintanilla said he can’t rest on his laurels. He’s tasked with leading faculty and departments to forge ahead while keeping their eyes on students. There is a lot of competition for gifted students, Quintanilla said. But he’s just as interested in finding students who weren’t math prodigies.
“When I’m with students, when I’m teaching, I don’t like to say too much about my own background, because I don’t want any student to think you have to be some kind of child prodigy to study math. That’s just not true. If you’re a student who had a perfectly good high school education, you can study math. You can major in mathematics and go into the workforce as one of the next generation of mathematicians.”
The college faces the same challenges that its peers face: serving students whose education was disrupted by COVID-19.
“A lot of students got a raw deal during COVID, and that was not their fault. And that’s not their teacher’s fault,” Quintanilla said. “That’s just the way it was. People did the best they could, but a lot of people struggled through that time. And so we’re responding here at the university.”
Quintanilla said he’s not going to “shake my fist at the sky.”
Instead, he is leading College of Science faculty to meet the students where they are and prepare them to get their degrees and join the workforce as the next generation of scientists, biologists and mathematicians.
“It’s incumbent upon us as instructors to figure out that what we were doing in 2019, that may not be working anymore,” he said. “It’s our job to find out what does work, what will work in the future for these students.”
Quintanilla said that what works for some math and science students might not end up being a degree from the College of Science.
“These students are young. They come to us at 18 or 19 years old,” he said. “I can tell you, medical school dreams die hard. I hope that we’re able to show students that, just because they came into the College of Science thinking they were going to get a degree from here, if it doesn’t work, that’s not a failure. The departments and advisers, pointing a student toward the College of Business isn’t a loss. A loss is when a student leaves college without a degree. That’s a failure.”
Quintanilla said he’s committed to passing the torch to other students who came to UNT from families who don’t have a family history that includes college. Faculty have to help those students navigate a big institution that some of their peers have been learning about since they were children.
“For a student who is a first-generation college student, they might look at the syllabus and see the words ‘office hours’ and don’t really know what that means,” he said. “Faculty have to help those students understand that office hours mean a student can come to you, ask any question and not get in trouble for it.”
He has a tradition at commencement for the College of Science. He recognizes different groups of students by asking them to stand.
“I always ask the students to stand if they are the first in their family to go to college,” he said. “Over half of the students stand up. And it’s emotional, because they’ve done something that wasn’t guaranteed. It’s part of my story, and it’s part of theirs.”
