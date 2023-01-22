Staff Writer
Brandon Buzbee has a big job as the new vice president for advancement at the University of North Texas.
His eye, though, is on a very particular prize: Keeping a college degree from a Tier 1 research institution affordable for students, whether they’re pursuing a bachelor’s degree or reaching for a master’s or doctoral distinction. It’s a task he said is easier with the university’s research accomplishments and the leadership of UNT President Neal Smatresk.
“I’ve been in higher education,” Buzbee said, “and I had a sense of the types of institutions that I wanted to partner with to expand their ability to be successful in the philanthropic landscape. A big portion of the mission that drew me was how the work that UNT is doing in the state of Texas, in Denton and beyond.”
Before landing at UNT just after commencement last year, Buzbee worked in university advancement in Denver and San Diego. He’s no stranger to the climbing costs of getting a college degree. Advancement departments develop financial partnerships between the private sector and universities, deepen connections between alumni and their alma mater, and market a school’s accomplishments to an international audience.
In this position, Buzbee will focus on developing partnerships for the Denton and Frisco campuses.
Buzbee now leads a department that brings in roughly $30 million a year in philanthropy and fundraising. His aim is to grow UNT’s giving to $50 million within the next five years. It’s a dramatic climb, but Buzbee said he appreciates how student-focused those dollars are.
“As an individual who has built their career raising support for institutions, I can tell you that a dollar goes farther at UNT than in many, many institutions of higher learning around the country,” he said. “A scholarship of $500 or $1,000 is the difference between students getting their degree at UNT and having to go home because there’s a family emergency, and they have to work to help their family.
“We are that close to the difference between accelerated social mobility just being kind of stuck in a cycle and stuck in a cycle of having to kind of just make ends meet.”
Buzbee joins UNT at a time of unprecedented progress and productivity in the university’s engineering program, an accomplishment he thinks will attract new partnerships to the school.
“If you look over the past decade at the rise that we’ve reached on our Tier 1 status, our research productivity has been on a pretty steep up-slope,” Buzbee said. “And over that same decade, the fundraising remained relatively flat. On average, we raised about $30 million annually. Two-thirds of that support was towards things like student service or student support. What you would expect at an institution is that the climb in research productivity and the climb in philanthropy should mirror one another.”
UNT is the fastest-growing public college in Texas, and growth means more students, more buildings and programs, more faculty and staff. Buzbee said the challenges of fundraising under growth circumstances come with opportunities. UNT just opened Frisco Landing, its newest campus, as a model of corporate-institutional development.
Social mobility isn’t a mere buzzword at UNT. Against the backdrop of historic student debt, soaring housing costs and a tight labor market, UNT officials have centered their strategic plans on granting degrees to students who will literally cash in on their education. At the recent ribbon-cutting ceremony for Frisco Landing, Smatresk and Frisco officials said that higher education is an economic driver. Students who can cross the graduation stage into a career with real advancement opportunities? That’s the university’s mission and vision.
Buzbee said he hopes to connect that mission with new partners who will help bring more students into the university. The Texas Legislature is still generous in its appropriations to high education, Buzbee said. And the alumni of Texas colleges have dug deep in recent campaigns.
Take Texas A&M University, which recently wrapped up a nine-year campaign that brought in $4.2 billion. The capital campaign was the most ambitious higher education fundraising program in Texas history, and 60% of the funds came from Aggie alumni.
Buzbee said Aggieland creates a singular sort of graduate.
“When someone leaves a place like A&M, you almost have to beg them to not show you their ring,” he said. “They carry a sense of abiding loyalty to the university. At the end of the day, philanthropy is a derivative of something much deeper. It’s an expression of self-commitment, a felt sense that my legacy and the legacy of that place are tied together.
“We did not start at UNT graduating engineers and folks going to work in the oilfield,” Buzbee said. “We were a teachers college. And so from a time perspective, there are comparisons. From an economic reality perspective, there’s a different kind of reality to look at. We had leadership decades ago that took great pride in only taking money from the state and not taking any philanthropic dollars. With philanthropy, it builds upon itself. So an institution that raised $2 billion in their last campaign can raise $4 billion in their next.”
Buzbee said the Mean Green alumni are a dedicated group, and his department will look to strengthen the relationships between them and the university. He’ll work with the UNT Alumni Association, an independent nonprofit organization served by staffers employed by the university.
Almost half of UNT’s alumni live in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, thanks in part to economic growth in North Texas. Tens of thousands of those alumni live in Denton County. Buzbee said some of his work will be to strengthen the ties between town and gown.
“I got a chance to sit down with some of our most dedicated committed donors, many of whom live in Denton,” Buzbee said. “They expressed such a deep sense of belief in the future of the university and its importance in the context of Denton and where Denton is going and what’s happening. ... Whether it’s the alumni association or through the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, or through the art galleries that are out there, I think there are a lot of opportunities for that engagement.”
