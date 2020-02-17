David Owen, a captain with the University of North Texas Police Department, died Feb. 11 following a struggle against cancer.
Owen, 40, is survived by a wife and six children.
His funeral took place Monday afternoon at First Denton Church located at 1100 Malone St.
He oversaw patrol officers on UNT's campus, and previously worked as the head of Support Services for the university. In that role, Owen worked on the department's reaccreditation, a process that has put the UNT police above many other law enforcement departments.
His funeral procession was accompanied by a heavy police presence.
A temporary memorial for Owen will be in the lobby of UNT's Sullivant Public Safety Center through Wednesday.