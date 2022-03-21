University of North Texas recently named Teresa R. McKinney, a 20-year veteran of academia, as the assistant vice president and director for diversity and inclusion.
McKinney first worked at UNT as vice president for student affairs, health and wellness from 2013 to 2019. She also served as the division representative on the President’s Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Board.
“Returning to UNT is like coming home,” McKinney said in a news release. “I’m very excited for this new opportunity and look forward to ensuring that diversity, equity and inclusion are pillars of our institution, guiding our actions and commitment to creating centers of belonging and connectedness for everyone.”
McKinney joined the university's Division of Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Access in her official capacity this month. She joins the division, which works to ensure that students, faculty and staff have equity and access in class, on the job and university programs, to further the university's commitment to countering racism, bias and creating social justice and equity.
McKinney will also play a role in community engagement and strategic partnerships, such as UNT’s Equity and Diversity Conference, which takes place March 23.
McKinney had served as vice president for student services and enrollment management at Texas Southern University since 2019.