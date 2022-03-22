Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: March 22, 2022 @ 10:33 pm
Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana will perform in Denton at 7:30 p.m. March 23 at the UNT Union Lyceum, 1155 Union Circle.
Staff Writer
One of the country’s biggest flamenco companies will perform at the University of North Texas at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The Durham, North Carolina-based music and dance company performs the traditional Spanish dance, a percussive form of dance performed with fiery classical guitar music.
Tickets cost $5 for guests of students, $10 for UNT staff, faculty and alumni and $15 for the general public.
— Staff report
