Staff Writer

One of the country’s biggest flamenco companies will perform at the University of North Texas at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

220323_drc_news_brflamencoimg.jpg

Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana will perform in Denton at 7:30 p.m. March 23 at the UNT Union Lyceum, 1155 Union Circle.
220323_drc_news_brflamencoimg2.jpg

Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana will perform in Denton at 7:30 p.m. March 23 at the UNT Union Lyceum, 1155 Union Circle.

Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana will perform at the UNT Union Lyceum, 1155 Union Circle.

The Durham, North Carolina-based music and dance company performs the traditional Spanish dance, a percussive form of dance performed with fiery classical guitar music.

Tickets cost $5 for guests of students, $10 for UNT staff, faculty and alumni and $15 for the general public.

— Staff report

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!