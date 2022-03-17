A federal district court recently ruled Nathaniel Hiers, a former University of North Texas adjunct math professor fired after he criticized flyers decrying “microaggressions,” can continue his lawsuit against the university.
The court said the university likely violated Hiers’ free speech rights when his contract was rescinded following a joke he wrote on a chalkboard. Hiers found flyers in the math department faculty lounge about “microaggressions,” and then wrote a quip on the chalkboard: “Please don’t leave your garbage lying around,” with an arrow pointing to the flyers, which weren’t official university documents, the lawsuit says. Microaggressions were defined by the flyer, which was filed with the lawsuit, as verbal or nonverbal cues that project “hostile, and derogatory messages to people rooted in their marginalized group membership (based on gender, race, ethnicity, sexuality, etc.).” The term was coined by a Harvard University psychiatrist in the 1970s to describe the smaller, less obvious offenses aimed at people of color.
UNT officials, who are currently observing spring break, couldn’t be reached for comment by press time. UNT filed a motion to dismiss the suit.
“We’re very encouraged,” said Tyson Langhofer, senior counsel and director of the Center for Academic Freedom at the Alliance for Defending Freedom. The alliance is representing Hiers. Described on its website as a nonprofit legal group that helps defendants litigate cases relating to “religious liberty, the sanctity of life, and marriage and family,” the alliance has gone to court and won more than 435 victories since 2006 for students and faculty, both in kindergarten through 12th grade institutions and at public universities.
Langhofer said the suit seeks damages and lost wages for Hiers as well as reinstatement as an adjunct faculty member in the UNT math department.
“We think the court recognized the right to free speech is for everyone, not just the powerful,” Langhofer said.
Hiers earned his doctorate in math in the spring of 2019, and was hired as an adjunct professor in 2019. Langhofer said Hiers intended to launch his academic career at UNT, eventually working his way up from an adjunct professor to a tenured faculty member. Getting fired as an adjunct has made it hard to find a position elsewhere, Langhofer said. Hiers has been working as a substitute teacher around North Texas, including at Denton ISD, since his dismissal.
“It’s taken a few years now, and this determination has placed a huge impediment in Dr. Hiers’ ability to get a job,” Langhofer said. “In 2019, he was teaching there and is getting ready to launch his career and gets fired for something that is frankly an anathema. He didn’t shirk away from what he did. He was very clear that he did write the message. He was clear that his thoughts were ‘It’s OK that you believe in these. I don’t. It’s OK.’ Which is something that has long been a hallmark of university faculty — the ability to be in the marketplace of ideas.”
Langhofer said the court likely ruled against the motion to dismiss because Hiers’ suit included emails from his superiors explaining the reasons for his termination, as well as documents regarding Hiers’ admission that he did write the message and wasn’t apologetic for doing so.
The federal district court said “preserving the ‘freedom to think as you will and to speak as you think’ is both an inherent good, and an abiding goal of our democracy,” according to the ruling by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, Sherman Division. “The university officials allegedly flouted that core principle of the First Amendment when they discontinued Hiers’ employment because of his speech. Accepting the allegations as true, the Court concludes that Hiers plausibly alleged that the university officials violated his right to freedom of speech.”
Langhofer said the ruling is a message to the university and Texas residents.
“The message it sends to everyone else is that universities can’t abridge the freedom of speech. Everyone has the right to express their opinion and the government can’t choose which ones are approved of and which aren’t. Public universities should be modeling First Amendment values. Instead, they’re modeling that you can be punished for challenging someone in power.”
The university has 30 days to file an answer to the ruling.