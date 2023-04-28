FORT WORTH — Days after the death of Vernon Fisher, a world-renowned artist based in Fort Worth, a documentary tribute to his life will debut at the Dallas International Film Festival.

Dates for Saturday's premiere of Breaking the Code in Dallas and a subsequent showing at the Thin Line Fest in Denton on Sunday were set long before the news of his death ricocheted around the art world.

2010 exhibit

Vernon Fisher works on helping install his 2010 exhibit, “Vernon Fisher: K-mart Conceptualism,” at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth. 
Bikini

Bikini, 1987, acrylic on canvas, by Vernon Fisher. From the collection of the Krannert Art Museum.
