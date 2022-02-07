Timothy Jackson, a tenured professor of music theory in the UNT College of Music, was removed from his post as the editor of the Journal of SchenkerianStudies after the journal published a symposium that rebutted a scholarly presentation by music theorist Philip Ewell at a Society for Music Theory meeting in 2019.
Ewell, who is Black, gave a plenary talk at the convention that challenged what he described as music theorist Heinrich Schenker’s “white racial frame” in analysis. In his presentation, Ewell described Schenker, who was an Austrian Jew, as an “ardent racist and German nationalist.” Schenker’s system of music theory became popular in U.S. academic circles after World War II.
After the journal published Jackson’s essay, graduate students posted a statement on Twitter accusing UNT of platforming racist sentiments, and Jackson for failing to follow best editorial and publishing practices in the journal. Graduate students denounced Jackson’s essay in the symposium for a passage that indicts Black families for not valuing classical music, thereby limiting Black musicians from studying and practicing music theory as academics.
UNT officials assembled a panel to investigate the edition featuring the symposium. Publication has been suspended, court documents said, while the university recruits a new editor-in-chief.
U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant denied the university’s motion to dismiss the suit in January. The motion asserted three issues: that Jackson lacks a personal stake in the outcome; that the 11th Amendment grants the state sovereign immunity and shields the university from suits; and that the court can’t exercise supplemental jurisdiction in Jackson’s claim that UNT has defamed him.
In subsequent interviews, Jackson has reported that the accusations of racism and irregular editorial practices have damaged his reputation.