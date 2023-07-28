Satish and Yasmin Gupta

Dallas business owner Satish Gupta and his wife, Yasmin, are helping the University of North Texas establish a career center at its new Frisco campus with a $3 million donation to the college.

 Ahna Hubnik/UNT

It’s the first endowed gift for the Collin County branch campus, which opened this year for classes. The donation also will support campus scholarships.

From left, Yasmin and Satish Gupta, Chat Ganesh, director of the couple’s charitable foundation, and University of North Texas President Neal Smatresk pose for a photo. The Guptas donated $3 million for a career center at UNT at Frisco.
