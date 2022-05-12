A man from Rossmoor, California was indicted Wednesday for sending threatening messages to the University of North Texas President Neal Smatresk via email.
Jeremy David Hanson, 44, could face up to five years in federal prison if convicted. He allegedly sent Smatresk emails in response to a March 2 protest on campus at an event with a political candidate.
Republican Jeff Younger, who supports outlawing sexual reassignment surgeries for children, attended the speaking engagement at UNT upon the invitation of a conservative student group.
Part of Younger’s speech caused outrage among the crowd and he was escorted from the event early for fear of his safety. A person was struck by a UNT police car as law enforcement drove Younger from the event.
Videos of the event went viral on social media.
Smatresk said in a previous statement law enforcement believes a small group of protestors not affiliated with the university escalated the protest from peaceful to aggressive.
In response to the protest, Hanson is accused of sending numerous death threats and hate-filled messages related to the LGBT community, FBI Dallas Special Agent Matthew J. DeSarno said.
DeSarno said the FBI acted swiftly to disrupt the threats. The threats were “abhorrent” and “intended to incite fear and intimidation,” he said in a news release.
The FBI Dallas Field Office is investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Tracey Batson is prosecuting the case.
