Calvin Cleave “Jitter” Nolen, president of North Texas State University — now the University of North Texas — during 1971-79, died last month at 96.
Nolen, a Colorado resident, died Aug. 13. Current UNT President Neal Smatresk acknowledged his death in a notice last Friday, with the university flying flags at half-staff in remembrance.
Nolen was considered one of the university’s most personable and active presidents, Smatresk wrote, with enrollment rising 11% and the budget increasing by 66% during his eight years. Several buildings were completed in his tenure, including the Coliseum and General Academic Building.
Smatresk said that while he didn’t know Nolen personally and wishes he had the chance to, now is the time to remember what he contributed at a critical point in the university’s history.
“He’s left a footprint and a legacy for the university, and started up a lot of programs at a critical time,” Smatresk said. “I feel like he’s another link in the chain of people who’ve come here and built a great university. This is a really good time to remember what he did and how he changed us.”
Born in Pueblo, Colorado in 1924, Nolen graduated from Austin High School in 1942 after his family moved to Texas. He went on to earn an educational psychology degree from the University of Texas and join the Navy College V-12 Training Program.
Nolen spent 29 years in administration, a career that included roles as the director of UT’s Student Union and vice chancellor for development at Texas Christian University. He was president three different times, including at the Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine, Christian Church Foundation in addition to North Texas.
His longest role was as vice president for development at the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation, which he held for 15 years.
Nolen is survived by his wife, Patricia, and children, Cindy and Lysa. A family-only service will be held Sept. 20 at his most recent church, Good Shepherd Lutheran, in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. A visitation and reception will be held in the afternoon at Sayre Park.