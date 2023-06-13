Washington gets her gold stars

Ramona Washington is sworn in Thursday as the new chief of the University of North Texas Police Department.

 Leo Gonzalez/UNT

Ramona Washington still remembers looking at a community college book of degree plans near her home in Mount Pleasant.

She had planned to go to college with her twin sister after graduating from high school, but she had to change her plans when she got pregnant as a senior.

New job, new desk
University of North Texas Police Chief Ramona Washington, a UNT alumna, is shown at her desk at the department. Washington joined the UNT force in 2002, after working for Denton County as a detention officer. She is the first woman of color to lead the UNT police.

UNT gets a new police chief, and she's a Mean Green alumna

