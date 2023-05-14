The University of North Texas at Dallas Trailblazers esports team won not one but two National Association of Collegiate Esports Western Conference championship titles in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Overwatch 2, their first titles in program history.

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 varsity team defeated Neumont College as they capped off an undefeated season, and the Overwatch 2 team defeated St. Ambrose University on April 19.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags