According to the CDC, 1.2 million people across the United States had HIV in 2021, the latest data available.

The University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth is using a quarter of a million dollar federal grant to improve HIV care and prevention in the region.

The funding is part of the largest federal program to help low-income people with HIV, called the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program. According to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than half of all new HIV infections are in the South.

