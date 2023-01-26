A bacteria that eats greenhouse gases while making bioplastic? UNT researchers break big ground with tiny organism

A University of North Texas microbiologist landed a $1 million grant to study a bacteria that could help turn greenhouse gases into a bioplastic or biofuel.
It's a big check for a microbe, said Calvin Henard, a researcher in the UNT BioDiscovery Institute.
Henard is leading the team working project, which is funded by the National Science Foundation and the Agile BioFoundry, a consortium of national labs committed to accelerating biomanufacturing.
Wee beastie, long name
The grant funds a three-year project to see how a methanotrophic strain of bacteria works, and how it could be used to reduce emissions and make a waste product that industry could use.
"Trophic is just that suffix," said Henard, who returned to Texas, his home state, and UNT in 2019 after working at a national lab in Golden, Colorado. "It's about what the organism likes to eat, and what it has affinity for. And so for methanotrophic, that is an affinity for methane."
When we hear or read about bacteria, we tend to think about microbes that can wreak havoc on the human body, such as Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus. That particular bacteria is better known (and much feared) as MRSA, a super bug that has complicated hospital sanitation since it emerged in the 1960s.
American consumers are probably most familiar with the bacteria they want to eliminate with soaps and disinfectant. Methanotrophes, though, have been of interest to Western scientists for more than a century.
"I would say that the first documentation of the methanotroph was in the very beginning of the 1900s," Henard said. "There's a very, very old publication where someone described a microbe that can eat methane. That microbe was lost. And it wasn't until the ’70s that there was a group in the U.K. that isolated and cultured a whole bunch of different methanotrophs."
Henard started studying microbiology in 2006, completing his doctorate in microbiology in 2012. He started studying methanotrophs in 2014.
"I like bacteria in general," he said. "And I originally became fascinated with them because they cause diseases. But after I learned more about bacteria, I found that there were a lot of bacteria, and that more bacteria that are good than bad.
"This particular group of bacteria is really unique. They're very difficult to work with — I may be a little bit of a masochist. That drew me to them, that there are some difficult questions — many, many unknown questions about them. And it's difficult to answer the questions, so that's why they intrigued me."
The little bug that could tackle big waste
The grant to UNT positions Henard's lab to do research that could help several industries reduce greenhouse gases. His lab engineers methanotrophic bacteria that convert methane gas into bioplastics, biofuels and other valuable products. His work led to another important discovery: that some methanotrophs also consume carbon dioxide.
Henard found that by feeding gases to these bacteria rather than releasing them into the atmosphere, engineers can help reduce the greenhouse effect. It’s also a more sustainable way to produce chemicals, plastics and fuels that would otherwise be sourced from petroleum.
"I look at those types of situations where like, yes, there's cows who burp up methane," Henard said. "There are opportunities to capture that and do something good with it instead of letting it just go away. It's literally like wasting cash, because you can capture that gas and you can help the planet as well."
Existing companies have used natural gas to grow the methane-devouring bacteria, making pellets of the bacteria and feeding it to farmed salmon in places like Norway. But the bacteria could be used without expending non-renewable resources.
"There are tons of methane rich gas all over our country and all over the planet that comes from waste," Henard said. "One of them comes through agricultural activities directly from cows and things, but also from all their waste.
"So you can take animal waste and plant waste, and do a process called anaerobic digestion. That takes really complex molecules that are what the plant is made out of, or what's left in the poop, if you will. And micro organisms convert all of those complex molecules into the most simple molecules, which are methane."
The microbes also convert those molecules to carbon dioxide.
"I like to think of that as kind of like a funnel, where you've got all these complex molecules just getting funneled down to the least complex," Henard said. "That gas is called biogas. That is renewable because we are going to continue to generate waste. So that biogas is generated in agricultural places and also generated in landfills."
The bacteria could be used in the treatment of wastewater and to capture gases from landfills to produce electricity.
"Over the course of the project, we actually have identified the methanotroph needs both methane and C02," he said.
"That's unique. And the reason that we're very excited about that is because it's the perfect organism to consume biogas, because biogas consists of methane and CO2. It can eat all of it.
"The problem is that we don't really understand how the organism uses the carbon dioxide completely. So part of the project is focused on trying to understand more about that carbon dioxide metabolism in the mechanical. And so this is the beginning of the project where we have to understand that process in order to improve it."
Ana Paula Alonso, professor of plant biochemistry at UNT, will research how carbon moves throughout the organism. As a result, the team will be able to create a roadmap showing movement through the bacteria, which will be used to guide engineering efforts.
Henard said he's excited to work on research that could pave the way to discovering a process and a product. Down the road, he said he envisions what he calls a "bolt-on" process that would add a special device to a fermentation unit at a waste treatment plant that would "bubble" methane and CO2 into a culture of methanotrophic bacteria.
In industrial terms, this kind of technology would be more effective in places that makes a large quantity of gas, such as waste treatment plants in Chicago or Dallas. And technology like this has to take the downstream effects into account, too.
"You want to make sure that whatever you're choosing to make this, whether it's a specialized product or just microbial biomass itself, that you have also an end user for that," Henard said. "So there would have to be market considerations downstream as well if you wanted to do a speciality chemical. The wastewater treatment plant may not want to make nylon precursors, because then they may have to deal with that, of course. But a Dow CHemical COmpany or Dupont might want to do something like that."
The grant has allowed Henard to hire a dedicated research technician to work on the project, as well as one doctoral student. The grant will also pay a portion of Henard's salary.
"It's important to note now that our government is definitely putting a lot of money into developing biomanufacturing," Henard said. "It may seem like a new term. It's not necessarily new, but it's just using usually microbes to make products. Those products can be medicines, and they can be textiles, fuels, whatever you can think of.
"I hope — and I believe it to be true — that methanotrophes will be a pretty critical part of that biomanufacturing approach."
