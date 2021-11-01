The University of North Texas Military History Center’s Hurley Seminar this weekend will focus on the Vietnam War, about 50 years after the U.S. decided to begin withdrawing troops from Vietnam.
“Conventional War or Insurgency: The Strategy and Tactics of the Vietnam War” is the theme of the center’s 38th annual conference, which begins at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the UNT Union.
Topics in past seminars have included various aspects of World War II, the U.S Civil War, the future of war and more.
“People should attend the seminars because military events or wars profoundly affect our lives,” said Al Murdock, executive council member for the Military History Center. “I hate wars, with their immense destruction of lives, but I cannot ignore them, because they change everything — people, cultures, languages, technologies, attitudes and more. Therefore, we need to know more about them.”
Different perspectives will be considered when speaking on America’s 10,000-day war in Vietnam. Retired U.S. Army Col. Ramon “Tony” Nadal will be participating as a speaker and will reflect on his experiences in the war. Historian Andrew Wiest, who has written several books on the Vietnam War, will consider questions on the war’s strategic direction during his talk, including whether the war was winnable.
One speaker will talk in the morning, followed by a question-and-answer session. After, there is a luncheon, where the other speaker will talk.
The annual seminar was created by former UNT president and retired Air Force Gen. Al Hurley in 1983. Since then, the seminar has introduced new aspects by adding historians and national security officials to deepen discussions.
“We are unique in that we still have a strong military history program,” said professor Geoffrey Wawro, director of the Military History Center. “Such programs are in decline elsewhere, despite the continuing prevalence of war and strategic dilemmas around the world.”