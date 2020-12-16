14 paid speakers and nearly $700,000: UNT's Kuehne Speaker Series

The University of North Texas spent at least $691,095 to bring 14 different speakers to its Kuehne Speaker Series over the past seven years.
Speakers have included business magnates, Fox News personalities, military officers, authors, celebrity lawyers and members of President Donald Trump’s inner circle.
The series is funded by private donors and sponsorships and was founded in 2013.
Contracts for all but two of the series’ speakers were obtained by the Denton Record-Chronicle through the Texas Public Information Act.
A UNT spokesperson confirmed via email that Jerry Jones and T. Boone Pickens did not have contracts for the series because they were not paid for their speaking engagements.
The Record-Chronicle determined the relative hourly fee for each speaker by dividing their fee by the number of hours they were contracted to participate in various university events.
Those obligations sometimes included private dinners, photo opportunities with potential UNT donors, speeches, Q&A sessions and receptions.
Below, in reverse chronological order, is a summary of the contracts obtained:
Lou Holtz
Speaking date: Nov. 10, 2020
Speaking fee: $31,000
Relative hourly rate: $13,777.78
Holtz, a football analyst, is a National Football Foundation College Football Hall of Fame member and former coach of the University of Notre Dame football team.
He was originally scheduled to speak in person for the series on April 9 of this year, but the pandemic upended those plans. He would have been paid $60,000 for that engagement, but that contract was amended when the event had to be postponed and pushed online.
Alan Mulally
Speaking date: Oct. 16, 2019
Fee: $151,000
Relative hourly rate: $27,454.55
Mulally helped to increase profits at Ford Motor Co., Boeing and several other companies, according to a brief bio about him posted to the Kuehne series website.
Of the 14 speakers analyzed, he brought in both the largest speaking fee and the highest relative hourly rate for his time.
Speaker contracts
Alan Dershowitz
Speaking date: Nov. 8, 2018
Fee: $60,500 (plus another $15,000)
Relative hourly rate: $15,125 ($7,500 for the additional event)
Dershowitz is a high-profile lawyer best known due to his relation to his occasionally controversial clients. He previously represented Harvey Weinstein, Jeffery Epstein and Donald Trump, to name a few.
Unlike several other speakers in the series, who allowed at least minimal access for journalists, Dershowitz’s contract explicitly stated the event was “closed to news media coverage.”
As with other speakers, his contract did allow UNT to record the event for promotional purposes.
An addendum to his contract showed he agreed to a two-hour engagement the evening before his appearance in the series. He was paid $15,000 for his time, which included a pre-event reception and brief remarks from him.
The contract explained the audience would consist of “20-25 business owners, chief executives and high wealth individuals,” and made clear these people were donors or potential donors to UNT and/or the speaker series.
Melissa Francis
Speaking date: March 29, 2018
Fee: $40,000
Relative hourly rate: $6,153.85
Francis is the most recent of four current or former Fox News personalities to speak in the series, and she also earned the lowest relative hourly fee out of all 14 speakers.
Her contract stipulated she had up to $3,000 in reimbursable “travel and miscellaneous expenditures.”
UNT officials released two similar contracts for Francis. The first was assembled in January 2017 and would have paid her $30,000 to speak on Feb. 22, 2017.
It did not appear that arrangement transpired, and a university spokesperson could not immediately explain why Wednesday afternoon.
Donald Trump Jr.
Speaking date: Oct. 24, 2017
Fee: $100,000
Relative hourly rate: $16,207.46
The president’s son commanded nearly the largest speaking fee, second only to Mulally. Despite that, Trump Jr. took in the fourth highest relative hourly rate because of his longer engagements.
Those included a private dinner for eight guests and a breakfast that included a photo op.
His contract departed from other speakers in a few aspects. One of those was the hefty and specific insurance coverage he required of UNT. That included $1 million of coverage per occurrence and $2 million in aggregate general liability.
Another difference in Trump Jr.’s contract was a clause that extended that insurance coverage to The Trump Organization and The Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust.
Most contracts made no comparable demands.
His contract also allowed for up to $5,000 for “first-class air travel, professional ground transportation and reasonable gratuities, and meals that Trump shall incur in connection” with the series, as well as hotel accommodations.
Charles Gasparino
Speaking date: May 9, 2017
Fee: $29,500
Relative hourly rate: $7,866.67
Gasparino is a frequent panelist on Fox Business and the author of several books. He’s also a frequent contributor to various newspapers.
His speaking fee included a flat travel fee to cover airfare and subsequent ground transportation. He was among the series’ lowest-paid speakers by fee and relative hourly rate.
Rudy Giuliani
Speaking date: Oct. 27, 2016
Fee: $35,500
Relative hourly rate: $7,888.89
Giuliani’s appearance at UNT came two years before he joined President Donald Trump’s legal team and 15 years after he left office as mayor of New York City.
At the time of his speech, his time as mayor and his response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks were among his most defining moments in public office.
His contract with UNT was among the largest. It included extensive instructions about what types of donated private planes he might use to travel to venues, as well as clear instructions for how his security team should be treated.
These sections appeared to be boilerplate language used for other speaking engagements.
For instance, a contract addendum stated Giuliani and his security team would require one sedan and one “large SUV” for all events in the U.S.
By signing him to the series, UNT agreed to supply Giuliani with a large, two-bedroom, nonsmoking suite with a king-sized bed far from the hotel elevators.
The “suite must be equipped with a separate shower stall and bathtub rather than a bathtub with a showerhead,” according to the addendum. That wouldn’t be necessary if he didn’t plan to spend the night in the room. Also, the contract stated he requires cotton instead of wool blankets in winter.
The contract required all accommodations be booked under his former head of security, who left the post in 2019.
Giuliani’s contract even provided a diagram laying out how a place for photographs with him should be arranged.
Kimberly Guilfoyle
Speaking date: May 18, 2016
Fee: $30,000
A relative hourly rate for Guilfoyle could not be determined as her contract did not include her schedule. It did, however, disclose she billed the university for $345.20 in transportation expenses.
At the time of her speaking engagement at UNT, Guilfoyle was a Fox News commentator on various shows.
She left the network two years later, before her contract expired, amid allegations she sexually harassed a network assistant, as reported by The New Yorker.
She more recently worked as part of President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign.
Robert Fisher
Speaking date: Nov. 10, 2015
Fee: $50,000
Much like Guilfoyle, Fisher’s contract did not disclose his schedule.
He previously worked as president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank in Dallas from 2005 until 2015. He has held various other positions since.
Andrea Tantaros
Speaking date: May 12, 2015
Fee: $25,000
Relative hourly rate: $10,000
Despite landing the lowest speaking fee, her relatively few number of hours included in her contract resulted in a larger relative hourly rate.
Tantaros was another of the current of former Fox News employees to speak in the series. She since left the network and filed a lawsuit against it, which was subsequently dismissed.
Gen. Keith Alexander
Speaking date: Nov. 5, 2014
Fee: $57,000
Relative hourly rate: $14,869.57
Four-star Gen. Alexander previously served as commander of the U.S. Cyber Command and chief of the Central Security Service and is the longest-serving director of the National Security Agency, a title he still holds.
He stepped down as director of the NSA in March 2018, but he announced his intention to retire the previous year, months after the large disclosures made by whistleblower Edward Snowden shed light on some of the agency’s operations.
Robert Kaplan
Speaking date: May 6, 2014
Fee: $30,000
Relative hourly rate: $12,857.14
Kaplan, a geopolitical analyst, think tank member and author, was only the third speaker in the series.
He was named the Robert Strausz-Hupe Chair in Geopolitics for the Foreign Policy Research Institute earlier this year.
At the time of his talk at UNT, his contract connected the then-new Kuehne Speaker Series as an extension of previous distinguished speaker series.
It also mentioned the gift received to “establish a lecture series in national security moving forward.” Recent speakers in the series show it has deviated somewhat from that original goal.
Gen. Michael Hayden
Speaking date: Feb. 4, 2014
Fee: $38,750
Relative hourly rate: $23,249.95
Four-star Air Force Gen. Hayden was Alexander’s predecessor as director of the NSA, a post in which he served during 9/11 and for several years after.
He also served as director of the CIA.
His relative hourly rate was second only to Mulally.
Adm. James Stavridis
Speaking date: Dec. 3, 2013
Fee: $28,500
Relative hourly rate: $17,100
Stavridis’ contract described his speaking engagement as “the inaugural lecture kicking off UNT’s National Security Speaker’s Series.”
It listed Max Boot, Rick Atkinson, Condoleezza Rice and Henry Kissinger as previous speakers in the series’ predecessor program.
Stavridis landed one of the lowest speaking fees in the speaker series but the third-highest relative hourly rate, despite having spoken just over seven years ago.