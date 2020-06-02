  • Katy Peterson of Denton graduated from Georgia Institute of Technology with a bachelor’s degree in biomedical engineering.
  • Lillian King of Denton graduated from Georgia Institute of Technology with a bachelor’s degree in chemical and biomolecular engineering.
  • Patrick Mercer of Denton was awarded Outstanding Accounting Graduate by Kansas Wesleyan University.
  • Timothy Rasch of Denton graduated from Concordia University with two bachelor’s degrees.

