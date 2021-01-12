Earl Johnson Jr. of Aubrey was named to the dean’s list at Chadron State College for the fall 2020 semester.
Javon Modester of Denton was named to the honor roll at Culver-Stockton College for the fall 2020 semester.
Jenna Rachui of Denton was named to the dean’s list at the University of New England for the fall 2020 semester.
Autumn Gonzales of Denton was named to the dean’s list at Columbia College for the fall 2020 semester.
Cutter Huff Leftwich of Denton recently graduated from McNeese State University with a Bachelor of General Studies.
Jared Harwell of Ponder recently graduated from Bethel University with a Bachelor of Science.
The following students were named to the dean’s list at Centenary College for the fall 2020 semester:
- Elia Watkins of Argyle
- Jaron Petreas of Denton
- Gregory Petreas of Lantana
