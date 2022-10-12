The University of North Texas Denton campus got a little more crowded this semester, with enrollment numbers that make the Mean Green one of the fastest-growing colleges in Texas and the country.

Across town at Texas Woman's University, enrollment fell slightly, following a nationwide trend fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic and rising costs.

LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.

Tags

Recommended for you