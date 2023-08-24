Edge of storms at TWU (copy)
Texas Woman’s University campus in Denton

 Al Key/For the DRC

Texas Woman’s University has received a grant from Dallas-based Lyda Hill Philanthropies to create additional pathways for community college students to receive four-year STEM degrees.

This effort aims to better position Dallas-Fort Worth for job growth in the life sciences and other STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) fields by increasing the number of college-educated STEM workers ― a move critical to the region’s economic success.

