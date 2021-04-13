Rama Yelkur will head the Texas Woman’s University College of Business effective June 1.
Yelkur previously served as the dean of businesses colleges at St. John Fisher College in New York and Saginaw Valley State University in Michigan, according to a TWU news release.
Additionally, she has three decades of experience in sports marketing, advertising and sponsorship consulting, according to the release.
She previously worked with Kimberly-Clark, NBC Universal and the NFL. She received her bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate from Ethiraj College for Women in India, PSG College of Technology, and Mississippi State University respectively.
— Staff report