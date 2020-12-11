Taylor Patterson, a May graduate from Texas Woman’s University, will soon be able to get some of the pomp and circumstance she missed out on when commencement ceremonies were canceled this past summer.
Patterson, along with 1,311 peers, were scheduled to have a semblance of a normal graduation ceremony this Friday and Saturday at Texas Motor Speedway.
Graduates from the university system’s three campuses who completed their studies this winter or earlier this year were allowed to bring family along to the in-person ceremonies.
Each graduate was able to drive up to the speedway’s finish line to receive their diploma and take a picture with Chancellor Carine Feyten, and each was able to bring an additional carload of family members to mark the moment.
Faculty members did not attend, in order to minimize the number of people present.
Patterson earned her bachelor’s degree in graphic design in May and has since been working for her alma mater. She participated in the university’s virtual commencement ceremony shortly after her graduation.
“It was actually very honoring to be able to be celebrated because we were all shocked when graduation was taken away,” she said when reached by phone Thursday.
Despite that ceremony, she said there was still something missing to cap off her college experience.
“It’s still something that just makes it feel like I haven’t graduated yet, and it might just be the in-person process of walking across the stage,” she said Thursday.
Her ceremony was meant to be held Friday, but TWU had to postpone some of the morning events due to inclement weather.
She still planned to drive through on Saturday, the second day of commencement ceremonies, and she hoped to be able to get out for the photo opportunity.