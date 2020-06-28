Texas Woman’s University administrators are rethinking their decision to take the prospect of an in-person commencement off the table after meeting with graduates who say they deserve more.
Monica Mendez-Grant, vice president for student life, reached out to recent special education graduate Meghan Camp to set up a meeting after seeing her Change.org petition for TWU to host an in-person ceremony for graduating seniors, which has more than 1,780 signatures.
Camp and two other graduates lobbied for creative solutions to hosting commencement amid the COVID-19 pandemic in their 40-minute Zoom meeting Wednesday with Mendez-Grant and Provost Carolyn Kapinus. Although the new alumnae say they understand the complications presented by hosting a face-to-face commencement, they feel the virtual ceremony on May 22 was not a substitute for the milestone of crossing the stage.
“I believe there are safe ways to make it happen,” teacher education graduate Jessica Sapp said. “Some people may not come back for their master’s or their doctorates, and this is their only chance to walk the stage as a college graduate. To not be able to do that, I think, is very disheartening.”
TWU is among the scores of universities around the country that postponed May commencement in response to the coronavirus pandemic. University of North Texas President Neal Smatresk announced March 20 that UNT was delaying its ceremonies, which were originally scheduled for May 7-10.
Though UNT included questions on commencement preferences in a survey to graduating students May 29, the results are still being evaluated, UNT representative Trista Moxley said. UNT was not able to provide the Denton Record-Chronicle updates on when ceremonies would be scheduled, but said discussions are ongoing and updates will be posted to the university’s commencement webpage.
Despite the uncertainty, Smatresk has promised May graduates they will have the chance to take part in a face-to-face commencement.
“Whatever is decided, spring graduates will have an opportunity to participate in an in-person ceremony and cross the stage at a commencement ceremony,” Smatresk said in his March 20 statement.
That promise is one graduates said they were disappointed to not receive from TWU. Students received an email from Chancellor Carine Feyten on June 5 saying, among other announcements, that the virtual commencement ceremony would be the only ceremony graduates would have.
“We had hoped to host a postponed, in-person commencement ceremony in August, but as our understanding about the spread of coronavirus deepens, federal guidelines still warn against large gatherings,” the email read. “We have decided that our virtual commencement in May will have to suffice. We are also following the lead of other public universities in Texas in planning for a virtual commencement this December as well.”
Camp said that although she believes many students overlooked the announcement since it was a small part of the initial email students received, a Facebook post on TWU’s page reiterating the decision to cancel in-person commencement shared June 14 generated disapproval among grads who expected more than the virtual ceremony.
“There should be plans to include 2020 graduates (those that want to) in the next in-person ceremony — whenever that may be,” Facebook user Laura Poff wrote in the post’s comments. “There are plenty of other very large high schools and other universities that have safely held in-person commencement ceremonies. To not even offer 2020 grads the option to participate in the next in-person event is a slap in the face to them, all their hard work, their parents and all the money spent.”
During the virtual meeting, grads presented administrators with options for larger venues than Pioneer Hall, where commencement usually takes place, to allow for social distancing. Camp and Sapp said they believe graduates and their family members would be open to cooperating with any modifications to a traditional ceremony, such as mandatory mask wearing.
“Especially when you look at various high schools that successfully had graduation ceremonies and even West Point successfully had graduation, I just feel like there are solutions to this,” Camp said. “Something that’s been tossed around among my friends and I is that UNT’s Apogee Stadium has a capacity of 30,000. Last year’s May graduation had about 1,200 students from Denton, [so] even if you limit the guests that students can bring and do assigned seating, there’s plenty of room to have proper social distancing, and it’s outside.”
Administrators said the danger presented by large gatherings means in-person commencement would need to be broken into several smaller ceremonies. Other logistical concerns also persist, such as how to host a similar ceremony for grads at the TWU Institute of Health Sciences in Houston. One option floated by Kapinus was that of a livestreamed ceremony with only grads present, but alumni agreed that option would be a “last resort.”
Mendez-Grant and Kapinus said they plan to meet with other decision-makers to work through options for in-person commencement. Although they do not have a timeline for a decision to be made, given the rapidly evolving nature of the pandemic, they say they are proud of graduates for advocating for themselves and will “take the suggestions seriously.”
“That’s a part of what we think is really important about the experience at TWU, is the idea that students can speak to your own issues,” Mendez-Grant said. “While it’s not always comfortable, it’s exciting to know our students can play a part in the governance of the institution. Dr. Kapinus and I are really committed to seeing that part of our mission through here at the institution.”
Grads say they just hope they can look forward to walking the stage soon, in whatever form the ceremony may come.
“I know it may seem so simple, but it’s about that moment where you think back on the four years or however long it took to complete college,” Sapp said. “You walk that stage and you just reflect on it, you’re proud of it, everyone else is proud of it, and you say, ‘I’m done, I’m ready to move on to the next chapter of my life.’”uate