By this weekend, Texas Woman's University could be on its way to becoming the destination for the next generation of commercial airline pilots — and the Board of Regents have their fingers crossed that the Denton campus will train women to take control of the cockpit. 

Regents voted unanimously Tuesday to recommend the approval of a School of Aeronautical Sciences, a new program that would offer a Bachelor of Science in aviation science in the fall of 2024.

