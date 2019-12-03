Destiny Alfred, a Texas Woman's University student, will soon compete alongside three others for $100,000 in tuition money.
At halftime during Friday night's Pac 12 championship football game, Alfred and three others will attempt to throw as many footballs as possible through a target. The student with the most points after 30 seconds will win the prize money.
The runner-up will receive $25,000.
The championship game between the universities of Utah and Oregon will take place Friday evening in Santa Clara, California.