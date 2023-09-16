Texas Woman's University's ambitious "Dream Big" campaign — the university's biggest fundraiser ever launched — has raised $103 million toward its goal of $125 million by 2026, which will coincide with TWU's 125th anniversary. 

TWU leaders mean business about education, they said on Friday morning when they assembled alumni, students, faculty and donors to Hubbard Hall to kick off the campaign.

