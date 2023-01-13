Texas Woman's University plans to allocate $228,000 to pay graduate students as they work in a North Texas network of charter schools to study and provide counseling services.
The sum is the first year's funding from a $1 million state-funded grant that will feed five years of research and practice in school counseling.
"The funding will provide money for our students [to] have a stipend for their work," said Lisa Grubbs, a professor and the adviser of the school counselor program in TWU's Department of Human Development, Family Studies and Counseling. She applied for the grant with TWU professor Bonnie King, who also teaches in the counseling department.
"They'll be able to have a little more flexibility of time to be working in schools," Grubbs said. "It will provide a little bit of funding for the counselors at Uplift [Education] who will be serving as a supervisor for our students, as compensation for their time."
Thanks to federal funding routed through Texas Sen. John Cornyn's Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, TWU counseling students will work in Dallas and Fort Worth Uplift Education charter school campuses. The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Education’s Mental Health Service Professionals Demonstration program and was authorized through the bill Cornyn authored in response to mass shootings.
“No parent should fear for the safety of their student when they drop them off at school, and no student should be afraid when they walk into the classroom,” Cornyn said in a statement. “In the aftermath of the tragedy in Uvalde, I’m grateful that meaningful solutions are starting to be delivered through this funding to prevent violence, provide training to school personnel and students, and hire additional mental health professionals in Texas schools.”
TWU's counseling program is a master's degree, and Grubbs said the partnership with Uplift schools will give the students training in school counseling and trauma-informed counseling.
"A lot of schools are serving a lot of kiddos," Grubbs said, "and we're going to be working with them.
"Our main focus is taking our counseling students that are being trained in both clinical counseling and school counseling. We will be providing an avenue for them to provide additional services in the schools, or clinical semesters."
The grant will also provide funding for the counselors on staff at Uplift campuses, who will supervise TWU students as they work with students.
The partnership adds dimension to TWU students' research and clinical practice by putting them on North Texas campuses, where students bring a range of experiences to school. The practice will center on culturally sustaining counseling as well as preparing students to work through a trauma-informed lens.
"Culturally sustaining means really helping our students be prepared to work with people from all walks of life in a way that is accepting where they're coming from, and building it as an approach to people.
"When you practice culturally sustaining counseling, it's really about being able to work with people regardless of where they're coming from," Grubbs said.
The grant lands just as educators across the country sound the alarm about a crisis in mental health for American children and teens. Mental health care providers said schools, clinics and hospitals need more trained mental health providers in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, which cloistered children at home to slow the spread of the disease. Nationally and locally, public health officials have reported a spike in self-harm among children and teens.
"We are seeing increased behavior issues," Grubbs said. "We are seeing increased mental health concerns. So it's just allowing us to have more boots on the ground in the schools."
Grubbs said TWU counseling students have a lot of opportunities to gain clinical practice for their degrees. This partnership sets the stage for TWU students to dial in to a specific group of students and see how students respond individually and collectively.
"Working with Uplift allows us to target our training of supervisors in a deeper way and a more intentional way that focuses on the specific needs of specific schools," Grubbs said. "They'll be working to see how that targeted training and support can help reduce referrals, and how it can help improve attendance for vocational students. What we're hoping it will do is take the strong program we already have and make it stronger."
Cornyn's bill was signed into law last June. Grubbs and King applied for the grant in November. The process moved fast, positioning TWU students to benefit from hands-on campus practice for the next five years.
Grubbs said TWU students paid through the program will carry their education and experience into their careers.
"I think that by training many of our students to intervene in ways that are supportive of students in any school, supportive teachers and communities and families in those schools, they support that whole community and also have a positive impact on the entire Metroplex," Grubbs said.
The work will happen in Uplift schools, she said, but the TWU students will take their research and practice wherever they go.
"We may be focusing on this, and our students that are going to Uplift with this specific training. But those conversations spread to other students and other counselors who are going out into other districts and working with students," Grubbs said.
"They're having those crucial conversations with each other and carrying that train forward as well. So I think when you look at this as kind of that rock in the pond, this may be our rock, but those ripples move out across the Metroplex and have the potential for positive impact on all students at all those districts."
