Texas Woman's University faculty recently received millions of dollars in grant money in hopes of improving retention and graduation rates in STEM fields.
The team members were given more than $2.4 million dollars by the National Science Foundation for their project: Partnerships, Research, Innovation, Mentoring and Engagement, known as TWU-PRIME.
The project will focus on increased engagement from people who are underrepresented in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math, including people who are Hispanic and women.
Faculty and students in the program will have redesigned course offerings that emphasize creativity in dealing with real-world problems, according to the announcement. Mentoring and internships will be available through AIT Laboratories, Mentor LLC and the Noble Research Institute.