Danielle Phillips-Cunningham was recently awarded a $6,000 grant to support her study of Nannie Helen Burroughs, an early 20th century educator, religious leader and civil rights activist.
Phillips-Cunningham, a TWU professor of multicultural women's and gender studies, plans to publish the first book covering Burroughs' education and labor activism, according to a university news release.
The Franklin Research Grant was awarded by the American Philosophical Society to help support Phillips-Cunningham's travel to libraries and other research-oriented expenses.
Burroughs was born around 1880 to parents who had previously been enslaved, according to the National Parks Service. She founded the National Training School for Women and Girls in Washington for Southern black migrant women. She later co-founded the National Association of Wage Earners, the first national labor organization for black domestic workers.
"Domestic service was a means to that end," Phillips-Cunningham wrote in the news release. "They were subjected to low wages and dangerous working conditions while navigating the challenges of racial segregation, sexual harassment in their workplaces, and limited educational opportunities."