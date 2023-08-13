Feyten gets substantive vote of confidence at 2023 regents meeting

Carine M. Feyten is Texas Woman’s University’s 11th president and second chancellor.

 Courtesy photo/TWU

Texas Woman’s University regents have voted unanimously to increase Chancellor and President Carine Feyten’s base pay by 10%.

The decision, made during Friday’s Board of Regents meeting, would lift Feyten’s base pay to $607,696, up from $552,451.

