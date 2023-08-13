Texas Woman’s University regents have voted unanimously to increase Chancellor and President Carine Feyten’s base pay by 10%.
The decision, made during Friday’s Board of Regents meeting, would lift Feyten’s base pay to $607,696, up from $552,451.
Regents didn’t vote to increase any other personnel pay on Friday. The raise followed Feyten’s evaluation, which regents said was overwhelmingly positive when they returned from a closed session.
“The exceptional leadership you have shown the 10-plus years I have been here has just been unbelievable,” said Regent Mary P. Wilson. “And the campus has changed physically and emotionally. Your vision — just your handprints — are everywhere.”
Feyten started her tenure as TWU chancellor in 2014 and has led the university through program expansions. Most recently, Feyton has presided over major project agreements, including a new health science center and a new aviation program that will produce more women and women of color as commercial pilots.
“I think you’ve sort of taken my breath away,” Feyten told the regents after they voted to approve a raise and her goals for 2023-24. “I’m not sure I can gather my thoughts. Thank you very much. I really appreciate your support and vote of confidence in a tangible way. I will do my best to make you proud.”
Feyten has collected a long list of accomplishments. She worked to secure $460 million in infrastructure projects. She led the charge to develop new degree programs that address the needs of transfer students and area businesses. She’s been a proponent of TWU’s diversity initiatives, including a greater focus on Hispanic students. During Feyten’s tenure, the university has seen its philanthropic engagement more than double the value of TWU Foundation assets.
Under her leadership, TWU has doubled its endowment funds, and Feyten was at the helm when the university brought in both the largest single gift in TWU history and the largest total investment from an individual — the two together totaling more than $35 million.