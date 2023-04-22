Texas Woman's University
The American Council on Education presented the 2023 ACE/Fidelity Investments Award for Institutional Transformation to Texas Woman’s University during the organization’s annual meeting on April 14 in Washington, D.C. The award was accepted by TWU Chancellor Carine Feyten.

The award, which comes with a $10,000 prize, is presented annually to an institution with a student population of 12,001 or over. TWU is the first four-year institution in Texas to receive the honor. The organization also presents an award to institutions with populations up to 12,000 students.

