The American Council on Education presented the 2023 ACE/Fidelity Investments Award for Institutional Transformation to Texas Woman’s University during the organization’s annual meeting on April 14 in Washington, D.C. The award was accepted by TWU Chancellor Carine Feyten.
The award, which comes with a $10,000 prize, is presented annually to an institution with a student population of 12,001 or over. TWU is the first four-year institution in Texas to receive the honor. The organization also presents an award to institutions with populations up to 12,000 students.
ACE invited nominations and applications for the award from any U.S. college or university eligible for ACE membership.
The award was established in 2014 to recognize institutions that have responded to higher education challenges in innovative and creative ways, and which have achieved dramatic changes in a relatively brief period.
“I have had the pleasure to witness incredible tangible and intangible growth, but most compellingly, I hear from our students, more than half first-gen, about how their Texas Woman’s experience is giving them the confidence and tools to leverage their lived experiences and natural intelligence in ways that will positively impact the world," Feyten said in a news release.
ACE noted that in 2018, TWU implemented an ambitious strategic plan, which included $460 million in new, cutting-edge facilities; new graduate programs in STEM-related fields; and new modalities of delivering education, one a seven-week term that speeds time to degree.
Additionally, the university launched a health and well-being initiative that expanded competitive sports programs, added child care solutions and established a council charged with driving inclusion and excellence. Furthermore, TWU created a leadership institute focused on supporting women entrepreneurs, women in politics and public policy and student leadership.
— Staff report
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.