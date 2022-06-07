A Texas Woman’s University professor earned a new research fellowship geared toward furthering neurocognitive research.
Denise Maricle, a professor of psychology, is the first recipient of the Richard W. Woodcock Distinguished Research Fellowship awarded by the Woodcock Institute for Neurocognitive Research and Applied Practice. The institute is based on the TWU campus in Denton.
The new grant was created this year to support and recognize the work of established academics in the field of neurocognitive research. The fellowship is granted to universities or other not-for-profit educational groups in the United States so that the winner can take leave to pursue research or scholarly projects that complement the Woodcock Institute’s mission.
The grant provides between $100,000 and $150,000, and Maricle will use the fellowship to pursue several projects. The amount covers her TWU contract for one year.
“Scholarship often takes a back seat, given all of the other demands inherent in being a faculty member in a graduate training program for specialist and doctoral students at a teaching-intensive university such as TWU,” Maricle said. “This research fellowship will allow me to focus solely on these projects and not have to split my time and attention due to heavy teaching loads and service responsibilities.”
The fellowship will fund a number of Maricle’s projects. She will help plan and organize a national conference in conjunction with the institute focusing on the long-term neurological, neuroeducational and neuropsychological impact of COVID-19 on children. The conference will also focus on the ongoing social and emotional impact of the pandemic on families and children
Maricle also will work on a summary of ongoing collaborative research for publication. With colleagues, she’ll also develop a book proposal to address what psychological professionals should know about low-incidence neurodevelopmental disorders and children with medically complex disorders.
Daniel C. Miller, executive director of the Woodcock Institute, said the institute is pleased to select Maricle as the inaugural fellow.
“We are delighted to grant this first annual award to Dr. Maricle, who has made a significant impact on the practice of school neuropsychology throughout her career,” he said.
Maricle said she was honored to be the inaugural recipient of the award.
“To have my scholarship recognized by the Woodcock Institute, and to be honored with a national award named for an esteemed contributor to the field like Dr. Woodcock, is incredibly flattering. ... I hope to use this next year to make further contributions to the research and literature,” she said.