Jacob Blosser, a history professor at Texas Woman's University, was elected the next president of Phi Alpha Theta National History Honor Society.
Blosser was elected at the society's national convention. He is the youngest elected president in the organization's history. He's been active in the group's leadership since 2010 and was vice president from 2018 to 2020.
“As president of the society, I plan to travel extensively visiting chapters across the U.S. My primary goal is to encourage student research and publication — especially on the undergraduate level,” Blosser said in a news release.