Students at Texas Woman's University Denton campus. 

The Texas Woman's University Board of Regents voted unanimously Wednesday morning to approve a new School of Aviation Sciences and degree program.

They also celebrated the largest gift in the university's history from the Doswell Foundation — $15 million.

