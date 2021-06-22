The emBOLDenHER workshop series will provide professional advice for women who are interested in running for office. The series is presented by TWU's Center for Women in Politics & Public Policy.
The free online program will include steps in committing to a campaign, fundraising, messaging, precinct analysis and getting out the vote. The online workshops are open to women across the state.
The program will also feature professional campaign consultants and women who have run for and served in political office.
During the 2020 election season, 1,091 women ran for office and 52% won their elections in Texas. According to the Lone Star Parity Project, women who run for office win at high rates. Still, women make up only one-third of the elected officials.
According to emBOLDenHER, women wait longer than men do before committing to run for office since women want to feel ready to run, which involves research, planning and training.
Workshops will be held July 17 and July 31 from 1 to 5 p.m.
Registration is required, and the virtual workshops will be held via Zoom. Participants can sign up for one afternoon or both online. For more information, visit twu.edu/women-politics-public-policy.