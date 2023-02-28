Billingsley considers the future

Commercial real estate developer Lucy Billingsley, shown in 2013, will be honored by TWU on March 22.

 David Woo/The Dallas Morning News

Texas Woman's University will present Dallas commercial real estate developer Lucy Billingsley with the 2023 Virginia Chandler Dykes Leadership Award on March 22.

Billingsley is also a business owner with a history of deep civic engagement. She devoted her career to developing and managing commercial real estate. She launched the Billingsley Company with her husband, Henry, in 1978. The couple left their mark across North Texas, contributing to the design, construction, leasing and management of a range of properties, from undeveloped land to master-planned corporate parks and multi-family neighborhoods.

 

