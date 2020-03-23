Most Texas Woman's University employees are working off-campus as of Monday.
The university has migrated to an online-only platform and has limited its on-campus staff to essential personnel only as part of efforts to control the spread of coronavirus.
Starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, the university will restrict access to the Denton campus to only employees who support students who still live on campus.
As of Friday, TWU limited access to all buildings, requiring approved key card access to enter. Additionally, decal parking is suspended until April 30.