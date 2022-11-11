Texas Woman’s University has announced a “zero tuition” program that promises to make college possible for low-income students. The program will cover 100% of tuition and fees for Texas students who qualify for federal financial aid.
The university announced the program Thursday as the TWU Board of Regents met on the Houston campus.
So, who qualifies? New first-time college students or transfer students who live in Texas and are eligible for Pell Grants and who enroll as full-time students.
“This is the university’s commitment to provide new students with an opportunity to graduate in four years or less with the lowest amount of debt,” Javier Flores, TWU associate vice president for enrollment management, said in a statement.
The program is meant to cover any tuition and fees not covered by Pell Grants. First-time incoming freshmen can use the program for up to four years, and transfer students can use the program for up to three years.
TWU announced the program just as U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman, whose court is in North Texas, blocked the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness program. Pittman was the latest judge to challenge the president’s program, saying it is unlawful because the administration didn’t follow federal procedures that allow public comment before the policy was announced.
College graduates are increasingly pressed to achieve financial stability as housing costs have risen across the country, compounded by medical costs and student debt loads. Wages are on the rise since the pandemic, but Americans cite tuition and housing costs as chief barriers to enrolling in college. After graduation, student debt is cited, along with housing costs, as barriers to homeownership and parenthood.
TWU officials said that the zero tuition program isn’t the end of assistance for low-income students. Some students will still be eligible for additional scholarships and financial aid to afford books, room and board, Flores said in the announcement.
