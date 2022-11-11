TWU graduate

Texas Woman’s University’s newly announced “zero tuition” program will cover 100% of tuition and fees for Texas students who qualify for federal financial aid.

 Michael Modecki/TWU

Texas Woman’s University has announced a “zero tuition” program that promises to make college possible for low-income students. The program will cover 100% of tuition and fees for Texas students who qualify for federal financial aid.

The university announced the program Thursday as the TWU Board of Regents met on the Houston campus.

Texas Woman's University
Texas Woman's University

LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.

