Texas Woman’s University broke the 16,000-student threshold for the first time, according to preliminary fall enrollment numbers.
That’s good news in light of the monthslong worry among schools that enrollment might fall amid the ongoing pandemic.
Overall, it added 4% more students when compared to this time last year, with graduate enrollment making up the largest increase.
The university remains a “majority minority” institution with nonwhite students making up 57% of the total student population.
— Staff report