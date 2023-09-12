It takes big money to dream big, and that’s what Texas Woman’s University is doing.
TWU will kick off its most ambitious fundraising campaign ever this Friday. The Dream Big Campaign will aim to bring in $125 million for the university’s 125th anniversary, which will be in 2026.
Officials will launch the campaign while breaking ground on the new health science center, which represents the goals of the anniversary campaign.
Considering the billion-dollar campaigns launched and completed by behemoths such as the University of Texas and Texas A&M University, a plan to raise $125 million seems paltry by comparison.
Lisa Rampy, vice president of university advancement, said that everything happens according to scale. TWU is a smaller university that very recently landed its largest-ever donation — $15 million from the Houston J. and Florence A. Doswell Foundation to establish an aeronautical sciences center.
A campaign that brings in $125 million will be felt on each of TWU’s three campuses in Denton, Dallas and Houston.
“Texas A&M and University of Texas are definitely the flagship universities in Texas,” Rampy said. “TWU, it’s been around a long time, too, and we started out providing education for women. We now have an economic impact of approximately $1.84 billion, and we are serving the state initiative, the 60x30 plan. That’s where 60% of the population, by 2030, will have a postsecondary certification or degree.”
TWU’s participation in the plan is meant to position graduates to earn a living wage for their families.
TWU President and Chancellor Carine Feyten is leading the campaign, and Rampy said Feyten brought in stakeholders from the communities the university serves.
“We talked to our stakeholders, our alumni, our community supporters,” Rampy said. “It was a very thoughtful and strategic process, and fit nicely with our anniversary and was something we thought we could do.”
The campaign has earmarked three pathways for funding. The first would devote $30 million to “open doors” by reducing educational costs paid by students. The allotment will fund scholarships, graduate and undergraduate teaching assistantships, paid internships, study abroad and emergency funding, and what the university is calling “experiential learning opportunities,” which include programs for students to actively learn and train as they study.
The second pathway would put $65 million to fuel innovation through external research funding, establish named academic positions and developing academic programs in high-demand fields like teaching and nursing.
The third pathway would put the remaining $30 million toward “cultivating grit,” as Feyten has explained to the Board of Regents. The funding would support athletics, military veterans and students who were formerly in foster care.
Rampy said the campaign will focus on adding to the Doswell Foundation seed money and funding the health science center.
The fundraiser ultimately serves the university’s mission to educate women — even though the university is coeducational — and position them for innovation and leadership. Rampy said the university’s nursing program is growing and evolving, preparing students to participate in and lead the health care industry in responding to a booming need for innovative health care.
A major focus will be to lower the barriers to higher education that many people face, especially prospective students who don’t have generational wealth or a family history of college attendance. The university also seeks out students from underserved populations. A large portion of TWU students are the first in their family to attend college.
“This is a side note, but when our strategic committee sat down, a big percentage of that group were first-generation college graduates,” Rampy said. “How does that happen that the university even attracts leadership that represent a group of people who were the first in their family to get a degree? It’s important to TWU. We’ve doubled down on our mission to educate a woman and empower them in the world, and that’s all women.”
TWU became the state’s seventh university system in 2021, a move that both protected the school from being absorbed into one of the Lone Star State’s older and bigger systems and set the stage for TWU to grow as a major player in Texas higher education.
“At Texas Woman’s University, I have the pleasure of witnessing the process of growth and discovery almost everyday,” Chancellor Feyten said in the campaign announcement.
“Most compellingly, I hear from our students, more than half first-generation, about how their Texas Woman’s experience is giving them the confidence and tools to pursue their dreams.”
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.