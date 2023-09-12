TWU graduate

Texas Woman’s University is planning a $125 million fundraising campaign.

 Michael Modecki/TWU

It takes big money to dream big, and that’s what Texas Woman’s University is doing.

TWU will kick off its most ambitious fundraising campaign ever this Friday. The Dream Big Campaign will aim to bring in $125 million for the university’s 125th anniversary, which will be in 2026.

TWU health science

An artist’s rendering shows a concept for the future health science building at Texas Woman’s University.

LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and cbreeding@dentonrc.com.

1
0
0
0
0