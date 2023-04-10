Celeste Holbrook

Celeste Holbrook, a sex educator in Fort Worth, earned her Ph.D. in health education at Texas Woman’s University.

 Courtesy photo/Amber Shumake

FORT WORTH — One by one, Celeste Holbrook drew crisply folded note cards from a bag on her desk. Moments before, she asked students in Santiago Piñón’s “Introduction to Christian Ethics” class at Texas Christian University to write her a question, any question, they had about sex.

Alternately, she said, they could jot down a favorite Bible verse, sex joke or anatomical sketch.

