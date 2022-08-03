The Center for Women Entrepreneurs at Texas Woman’s University in conjunction with Stoke Coworking has opened applications for the third cohort of AccelerateHER, which is an incubator program for woman-owned startups.
Through AccelerateHER, up to six early-stage woman-owned businesses will receive help to develop and test ideas with hands-on focus involving a program manager, mentors and partner networks. The businesses selected will receive intensive business development training, access to funders and mentorship and networking opportunities.
The six companies also will receive workspace at Stoke, a coworking facility in Denton serving entrepreneurs, remote workers, freelancers, small businesses and tech-enabled companies.
“Through this partnership with TWU CWE, we are able to provide women and women-identifying entrepreneurs with tangible tools to launch and grow their businesses,” Stoke Executive Director Heather Gregory said. “The support, education and connections we are able to provide will make a positive impact on the entrepreneur and their business.”
The CWE is part of the Jane Nelson Institute for Women’s Leadership at TWU that provides multiple platforms for women to advance their leadership skills and entrepreneurial experience through business advertisement, grant funding and education.
AcclerateHER prioritizes early-stage companies that are looking to solidify their business model, get customer feedback, create and execute a marketing plan, and strengthen their product and service offerings. Program participants will be required to engage in education and mentorship to reach important growth, funding and revenue-generating milestones.
“The women in the first two cohorts were given the tools to make their business viable and become stronger and more confident entrepreneurs through the program,” CWE Director Tracy Irby said.
The incubator program will be held in-person this year, and the CWE and Stoke will host weekly workshops on subjects that include business planning, building a brand, pitching to investors and more.
The program will conclude with a pitch event in which the companies in the third cohort will present their idea and their plan for growth in front of an audience of friends, family members, community stakeholders, bankers and investors.