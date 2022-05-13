’The Three Musketeers’: Work and a new baby didn't keep nurse from finishing TWU master's degree

Never underestimate the supercharged power of a mother.
Markeshia Govan will walk across the commencement stage at Texas Woman’s University on Saturday, and when her hand closes around that degree, it will be more than a fancy bit of parchment. It will be a symbol of her commitment to nursing during one of the industry’s most trying times and her drive to be an example to her two daughters, 19-year-old Cy’Ira Parks and 14-month-old Kynzhe.
“I thought about quitting,” Govan said, reflecting on the days when she weighed the demands of pregnancy, working as a nurse at a hospital and finishing her master’s degree. “But I’m a really goal-oriented person. I knew I had to finish. There was no way I wasn’t going to finish. I knew I had to get that degree.”
Govan said she couldn’t have finished her degree without the help of Parks, who just finished her first year at TWU. Parks is studying kinesiology in the university’s pre-physical therapy program.
Govan attended Zoom classes with little Kynzhe on her lap. She did homework at night, when the baby slept and the house was quiet. When it was time to report to work, Parks took over with Kynzhe.
“She’s my little best friend,” Parks said.
“I call us the Three Musketeers,” Govan added.
Seeds of commitment
Govan didn’t grow up dreaming of nursing. She married and started a family young. She had Parks’ older brother, and then her husband was diagnosed with cancer.
“He got cancer when we were 19,” Govan said. “And so we went through chemo and all this. I got pregnant during that time also, so I do get pregnant at interesting times.”
Govan said her husband’s cancer treatment was “awful.” She was pregnant with Cy’Ira during his treatment and said she never felt like she and her husband had all the information they craved.
“The nurses weren’t good to us,” Govan said. “They just kept us in the dark. I was like, we didn’t know anything that was going on. I didn’t like that feeling. So I wanted to be able to help people so that they didn’t have to feel like that.”
The experience showed Govan it is largely nurses who attend to patients, being at patients’ bedside and talking with family.
“They’re the ones that people go to and talk to; they’re the people who explain things that the doctor might not do as well,” Govan said. “That led me to nursing, because I didn’t like the feeling of not knowing what was going on and feeling lost.”
Her husband died from his cancer, and Govan decided to get her nursing degree at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.
Better medicine through TWU
After she earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing, Govan worked for Texas Health Southwest in Fort Worth. She began as a student nurse, working under a preceptor who made an impact.
“The first week or two of clinicals, you just kind of observe. She was so patient, and she took her time with the patients. Not just the patient but with the families,” Govan said. “She would sit and talk to people, you know? Even though she had five or six other patients. She made sure that they understood what was going on with their care for the day, starting first thing. It’s everything. She showed me what kind of nurse I wanted to be.”
When she graduated and became a nurse, Govan said her next preceptor was a role model, too. New nurses typically work with a preceptor for 16 weeks, Govan said, and she watched as her preceptor cared for patients and those who loved them.
“She was patient. She was kind. She never made the patients and the family feel like they were getting in the way or that she was rushing to get in and out of there,” Govan said. “This is what nursing is supposed to be like. Her patients always knew what was going on. Patients didn’t hesitate to ask questions, because they knew that they were going to get an answer even if the nurse didn’t know. They knew that she would go find [it]. That’s when I was like, ‘OK. This is what I want to do. This is the kind of nurse I want to be.’”
Govan worked in a number of departments. She served patients in palliative care, medical-surgery, hospice and in treatment for cystic fibrosis. Govan liked working with cystic fibrosis patients, who suffer from the genetic disease that affects the lungs and digestion. She learned how to treat patients with complex medical issues, and she got to connect with families who spend a lot of time in hospitals, often admitted for weeks at a time.
Eventually, Govan wanted to further her education. TWU topped her list for a master’s degree in nursing.
“I mean, it has an excellent reputation for nursing,” Govan said. “Everyone that I know that went to the school loved it. It just had a really good reputation, I’ll say that.”
She’d forgotten that TWU offers the classes for her program on the Dallas campus, but found that having clinical rotations throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area was a benefit.
“It didn’t disappoint,” she said. “I had a wonderful experience.”
Baby on board
Govan already had the challenge of nursing during COVID-19, and when she got pregnant with Kynzhe, she didn’t work on the COVID-19 floor at Texas Health. She took additional precautions to avoid infection, though. But could she finish the program with a baby?
“It was time management for me,” she said. “I didn’t want to miss those early days, you know, because they grow up so fast. So that’s why I went part-time. I went to weekend-only so that I could work Friday and Saturday and have Sunday through Thursday at home, you know, so I could spend all the time that I could with her, while also doing work and while also doing clinicals.”
Parks was able to chip in, and the two TWU students were able to coordinate their schedules so they could go to class, clock in at work and get in all the snuggles and playtime possible. Parks enrolled at TWU because she’d run track at Ryan High School and was fascinated by how athletes use physical therapy to heal from injuries. She split kinesiology classes with helping Govan care for a baby — and then a toddler who loves to be on the move.
“She was a really good baby for the most part. She doesn’t really cry much. She pretty much entertains herself,” Parks said. “I never just had to not go to class or anything to keep her. So it wasn’t too hard. Plus, she’s like my little best friend. She just follows me around. So she’s made it easy.”
Govan said she learned to do just about everything one-handed as she worked and studied with Kynzhe on her hip. She did have to sacrifice a lot of sleep.
“Yes, I did. Oh my God, it was terrible,” Govan said, laughing. “I’m like, oh my God, like my body was just like, ‘What are we doing awake? What, are we going out in public? Like, why are we moving around at nine o’clock in the morning?’ It was rough,” she said.
Govan also credits the faculty for understanding students with children.
“I had a really good clinical instructor,” she said. “He was great. He knew about the baby. He worked with us. He was a really good teacher, I will say. It’s really good to have really, really great people that really care.”
Parks said watching her mother complete her degree while rearing a newborn taught her that, with organization, you can achieve more than you believe.
“I always knew she could do it, because before it was just me and my brother, and she was a single mom with us because our dad passed away when we were really young,” Parks said. “She’s always been like a superwoman to us. So I knew she could do it, but it was really interesting watching it, because now I’m older and I can see like how hard it is.”