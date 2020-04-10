Abby Archer is finishing up her degree at Texas Woman's University while spending large chunks of her time on the front lines of a global pandemic.
For the past 12 years, Archer has worked as an emergency room admissions specialist.
Reached by phone Thursday, Archer said she's on track to graduate in May with a degree in nutrition with an emphasis in wellness.
If the current crisis extends past her graduation, Archer said she would likely stick to her current job at the hospital while scouting around for career options that fit her degree. She's even entertained the idea of continuing to work as an admissions specialist on a part-time basis after finding another job.
While she isn't certain where she'll end up, she was most interested in pursuing a career with a health department or insurance company. She's also looked into helping implement worksite health programs at businesses.
For now, she's working her way through the often confusing world of taking classes designed to be conducted in person from home.
"It's been a transition for sure," Archer said. "On days that I don't work, I kind of don't know what to do with myself."
Without a uniform teaching style for her online courses, she said the patchwork approach can be anxiety-inducing: "Every single professor is doing it differently."
Archer said she knows professors are shifting roles just like their students, and much of the confusion isn't their fault. Despite that, she feels the new teaching model is an adequate replacement, even if it isn't her desired format.
Over the past weeks, students have made progressively louder calls for the reduction of tuition and fees in higher education. Archer said she absolutely agrees with those calls.
"We didn't ask for this either," she said. "We're not getting what we signed up for."
When not taking her classes online to finish up her degree, Archer works at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton. There, she takes payments and information from patients.
Archer said she's noticed patients and visitors have been more understanding during the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus discovered in 2019. As anyone who has worked with a large volume of people can attest, that isn't always the case.
While she isn't certain, Archer guessed people are more understanding because they're scared, and they know medical professionals are doing the best they can in moments of crisis. From what she's seen, people "become better" during times like these.
"As for as employees go, it's just different," she said of her co-workers. "It feels more somber, I guess is the word. We're all scared and we're trying to be as prepared as possible."
World governments and international organizations have grappled with the virus for months in order to understand it and save lives in the process. On the ground, people like Archer are dealing with near-daily changes to procedures.
The uncertainty presented by COVID-19 is an enormous amount of added stress for medical professionals. Regardless, Archer said she and her co-workers show up each day with work to do, and they get it done the best they know how.
"This is what we do," Archer said. "This is what we signed up for."