Texas Woman’s University paid triple the amount of other area schools for access to Texas Motor Speedway for pandemic graduation ceremonies, records obtained by the Denton Record-Chronicle show.
For example, TWU paid more than $80,000 for two sets of ceremonies, whereas Denton ISD paid closer to $60,000 for five, albeit smaller, ceremonies.
The only cost the speedway charged per person was for folding chairs, which TWU didn’t use because it had graduates drive along the oval track instead of being seated as other schools did.
The cost to access the racetrack was also the largest discrepancy between TWU’s quote and those given to other schools.
TMS officials quoted the university $17,000 to use the oval racetrack compared with the $3,000 cost quoted to Denton High School. The difference likely owes to the fact Denton High grads and their families weren’t driving on the racetrack.
Jennifer Martin, executive vice provost for TWU, said she wasn’t sure why access to the track was so high.
“I think it has to do with how long we used the track,” she said via phone Friday morning.
TWU had near-constant access to the track for two days of ceremonies and a half-day of setup beforehand for its commencement dates in December 2020 and May 2021.
Each of the roughly 1,300 graduates in December and 1,800 graduates in May were allowed two carloads full of people to accompany them as they literally crossed the finish line to receive their diploma covers and get a few pictures.
The two other most significant cost disparities between TWU and area high schools were related to Big Hoss, the venue’s massive video board.
TMS quoted the school $6,000 more, for a total of $7,500, than Denton High was quoted, and staff to run the screen was quoted at $8,580 more for a total of $10,080.
None of those three costs was marked as dependent upon hours of use.
TWU also was quoted a higher per-hour cost for police officers. A cost estimate showed a $62-an-hour rate for TWU in December 2020 compared with a $43.70 rate for officers that previous May for DHS.
Martin said she wasn’t sure why the per-hour cost would be higher. The markup is roughly equal to what one would expect overtime compensation to be for someone making $43.70 an hour.
Costs agreed to by Argyle, Denton, Krum and Sanger ISDs were roughly the same, and none paid more than $15,000 for a ceremony.
TWU, on the other hand, was quoted $37,062 for its December ceremonies and $45,625.50 for those in May.
This information was discovered through an analysis of records provided by TWU through the Texas Public Information Act.
The university produced the records Tuesday, nearly three months after they were originally requested.
The records were straightforward contracts between TWU and Texas Motor Speedway when the location was reserved for graduation ceremonies.
Parallel records were requested and promptly supplied within a few days by four local school districts as well as Denton County’s government.
TWU notified the Record-Chronicle on April 15, two weeks after the request for records was first made, that it was filing an appeal with the Texas Attorney General’s Office. All other entities had supplied records by this point.
The university argued some of the records might not be public for a variety of reasons, including the possibility that the speedway might not want some records released to the public.
TWU formally retracted its appeal in another letter to the attorney general’s office on April 23.
In a message to the Record-Chronicle on June 29, TWU said it had learned from the state five days earlier that it must release the records in full.
TWU’s initial appeal to withhold public documents was denied by the state for one basic reason, according to a copy of the attorney general’s opinion mailed to the Record-Chronicle: The university didn’t send the state enough documents to make its case.
State law requires government entities seeking an attorney general’s appeal to provide copies or representative samples of the records they would like to keep private.
TWU didn’t submit any such letters even months after the 15-day deadline had passed.
“Therefore, the university failed to comply” with state statue, according to the attorney general’s ruling.
TMS also did not submit documents within its deadline of 10 days.